Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $234,000 in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $9,341,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Digimarc by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 521,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digimarc by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

DMRC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

About Digimarc



Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

