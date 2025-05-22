Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 531.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $607,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,948.60. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,405 shares of company stock worth $5,285,169. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

