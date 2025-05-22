Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 70,132 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,132 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Valvoline by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

