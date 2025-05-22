Insider Buying: Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Buys $12,016.00 in Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir F. Heshmatpour bought 1,600 shares of Neonc Technologies stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,751,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,516. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neonc Technologies Stock Performance
NTHI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.
Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonc Technologies
About Neonc Technologies
Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.
