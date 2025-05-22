Insider Buying: Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir F. Heshmatpour acquired 1,500 shares of Neonc Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,756,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,822,377. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Neonc Technologies Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Neonc Technologies stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.
Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonc Technologies
About Neonc Technologies
Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.
