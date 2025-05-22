USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,476 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,132.71 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,215.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.11.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

