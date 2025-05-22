Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

