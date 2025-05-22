Palisades Investment Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. TransMedics Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned 0.48% of TransMedics Group worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.7%

TMDX stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,641.16. This represents a 89.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

