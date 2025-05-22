Palisades Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics makes up about 2.9% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

