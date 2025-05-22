Nepc LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nepc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $585.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.01 and its 200 day moving average is $583.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

