Nepc LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nepc LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

