Nepc LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Nepc LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,313 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nepc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nepc LLC owned 0.71% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $36,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Meketa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $58.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

