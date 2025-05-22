Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.