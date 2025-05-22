Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Purchases C$15,795.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris purchased 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,795.00.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
TSE BSX opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Belo Sun Mining
