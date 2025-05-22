Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Purchases C$15,795.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris purchased 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,795.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

TSE BSX opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

About Belo Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.