GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Tone Kay Kim Goh Acquires 200,000 Shares

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Tone Kay Kim Goh acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,682.04).

LON:GST opened at GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.64. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.65 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

