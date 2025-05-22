GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Tone Kay Kim Goh Acquires 200,000 Shares

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Tone Kay Kim Goh acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,682.04).
GSTechnologies Stock Performance
LON:GST opened at GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.64. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.65 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.
About GSTechnologies
