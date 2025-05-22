Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock worth $603,790 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

