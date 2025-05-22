Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Stock Price Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 850,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 940,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.71.

Get Cizzle Biotechnology alerts:

Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.