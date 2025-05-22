Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 616,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,470,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.89.

Get Roquefort Therapeutics alerts:

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roquefort Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.