Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 210,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 940,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.04).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argentex Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 34.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Argentex Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Haldenby bought 32,494 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,947.24 ($20,044.58). Also, insider James Ormonde bought 320,338 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150,558.86 ($201,902.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 609,012 shares of company stock valued at $28,334,890. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

Featured Articles

