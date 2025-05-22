Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 52,002,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 18,857,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

