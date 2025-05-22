ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 122327067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 4.1%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.