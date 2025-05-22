Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 311.84 ($4.18), with a volume of 60030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.50 ($4.15).

Temple Bar Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.22. The company has a market capitalization of £889.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Temple Bar had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 98.26%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

