Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 29927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNKEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7642 dividend. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
