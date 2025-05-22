Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

