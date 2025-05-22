Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 24,867 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,464,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 8.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $60,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DBEF stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

