Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Insider Sells $12,866.00 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 9,190 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $12,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,859.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sharon Dziesietnik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00.
Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance
BRLT stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.43. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brilliant Earth Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.