Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Insider Sells $12,866.00 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 9,190 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $12,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,859.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Dziesietnik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

BRLT stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.43. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.42 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.