RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

RNP opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

