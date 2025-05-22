Waverly Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

