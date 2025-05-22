USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,708.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,985.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.72 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.