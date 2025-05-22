Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 8,136 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

