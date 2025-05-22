Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Buys 800 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,746,000 after buying an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

