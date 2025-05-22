Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

