Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Has $15.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

