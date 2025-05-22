Palisades Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

