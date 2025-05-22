Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,977,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $97.83 and a 1-year high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

