Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of AMN opened at $22.12 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

