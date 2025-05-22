Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NuScale Power by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $20,632.92. This represents a 56.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $168,118.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,272.70. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,392 shares of company stock worth $3,138,221. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

