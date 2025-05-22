UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $254.31 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,318,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386,321 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $254,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ventas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ventas by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,481 shares of company stock worth $21,385,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.