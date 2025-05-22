Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

