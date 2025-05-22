Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.9% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $182,882,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE TGT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.