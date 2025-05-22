UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $271.26 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 534.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 3.89% of AGCO worth $271,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AGCO by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,321,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,269,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.87%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

