UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $251.82 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.98% of Church & Dwight worth $251,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.1%

CHD stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

