Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,053,000. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.5%

PFF opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

