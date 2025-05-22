USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 533.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.