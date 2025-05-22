USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $7.69 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7%

Newmont stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

