USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 28,127 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.