TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 241.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of TKO Group worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,135,000 after buying an additional 60,478 shares in the last quarter. Triavera Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,056,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,010,000 after buying an additional 422,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -380.37 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

