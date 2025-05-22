Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 961.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 642,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 581,952 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

