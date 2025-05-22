Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Issues Earnings Results

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter.

SMPNY stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Sompo has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

