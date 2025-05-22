Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 40,728 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

